Danley Jean Jacques News: Nets first goal of season

Jean Jacques scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 victory against Atlanta United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 57th minute.

Jean Jacques would score the second goal of Saturday's match, finding the back of the net in the 50th minute. This is his first goal of the season, taking eight appearances to reach that mark. He has started in all eight games he has been available for and will hope to add to that total again soon, as it was also his first MLS goal.