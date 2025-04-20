Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Danley Jean Jacques headshot

Danley Jean Jacques News: Nets first goal of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Jean Jacques scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 victory against Atlanta United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 57th minute.

Jean Jacques would score the second goal of Saturday's match, finding the back of the net in the 50th minute. This is his first goal of the season, taking eight appearances to reach that mark. He has started in all eight games he has been available for and will hope to add to that total again soon, as it was also his first MLS goal.

Danley Jean Jacques
Philadelphia Union
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now