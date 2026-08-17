Danley Jean Jacques headshot

Danley Jean Jacques News: Scores in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Jean Jacques scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-2 victory over New York City FC.

Jean Jacques played a key role in Sunday's comeback win, scoring against NYCFC. It was his first goal since April and his third of the season. A regular starter in midfield, he has also contributed 31 tackles, 28 interceptions, and 21 clearances across 18 MLS appearances, including 17 starts.

Danley Jean Jacques
Philadelphia Union
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Danley Jean Jacques See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Danley Jean Jacques See More
Morocco vs Haiti Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group C
SOC
Morocco vs Haiti Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group C
Rotowire Staff
55 days ago
Brazil vs Haiti Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group C
SOC
Brazil vs Haiti Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group C
Rotowire Staff
60 days ago