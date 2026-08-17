Danley Jean Jacques News: Scores in win
Jean Jacques scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-2 victory over New York City FC.
Jean Jacques played a key role in Sunday's comeback win, scoring against NYCFC. It was his first goal since April and his third of the season. A regular starter in midfield, he has also contributed 31 tackles, 28 interceptions, and 21 clearances across 18 MLS appearances, including 17 starts.
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