Danley Jean Jacques News: Scores in win

Jean Jacques scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-2 victory over New York City FC.

Jean Jacques played a key role in Sunday's comeback win, scoring against NYCFC. It was his first goal since April and his third of the season. A regular starter in midfield, he has also contributed 31 tackles, 28 interceptions, and 21 clearances across 18 MLS appearances, including 17 starts.