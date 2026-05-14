Danny da Costa Injury: Late call against Heidenheim

da Costa (head) was forced off after just 15 minutes of last Sunday's clash against Union Berlin following an unfortunate head injury sustained in a duel, and his availability for Saturday's fixture against Heidenheim remains uncertain, according to coach Urs Fischer.

da Costa has been restricted to non-contact training throughout the week but is expected to return to full collective sessions Friday. Manager Urs Fischer offered a cautiously optimistic assessment, noting that nothing serious had emerged and that the player was doing well given the circumstances. A final decision on his availability will be made in consultation between the coaching and medical staff once contact training is cleared, leaving his involvement for Saturday to be determined in the coming hours.