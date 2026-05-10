Danny da Costa headshot

Danny da Costa Injury: Off early with head injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

da Costa was forced off in the first half of Sunday's match against Union Berlin due to a head injury.

da Costa left the match in the 16th minute after suffering the head injury after an early challenge. The defender was repalced by Kacper Potulski who would likely enter the starting XI for next week's season finale at Heidenheim if da Costa is out.

Danny da Costa
FSV Mainz 05
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