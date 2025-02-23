Danny da Costa News: Keeps clean sheet Saturday
Da Costa registered one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-0 win versus FC St. Pauli.
Da Costa kept his third consecutive clean sheet Saturday, this time by not allowing a single shot on target from St. Pauli. He won one tackle, intercepted one pass and made seven clearances on that end of the pitch. He also created a season-high two chances and recorded an accurate cross in his 90 minutes of action.
