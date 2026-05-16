Danny da Costa News: Option off bench

da Costa (head) is on the bench for Saturday's season finale against Heidenheim.

da Costa returned to full contact training Friday after being restricted to non-contact sessions throughout the week following the head injury that forced him off after just 15 minutes of last Sunday's clash against Union Berlin. Coach Urs Fischer had offered a cautiously optimistic assessment, noting nothing serious had emerged, and the coaching and medical staff cleared him for a place in the squad after consulting ahead of the final fixture. The club opted to manage his return carefully with a bench role rather than throwing him straight back into the starting lineup given the nature of the injury.