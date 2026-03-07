Danny da Costa headshot

Danny da Costa News: Scores and assists on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

da Costa scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus VfB Stuttgart.

da Costa set up the opener for Lee Jae-Sung by working smartly in the box. da Costa then netted in the 91st minute by turning in a rebound from close range. He also contributed defensively with three tackles, three clearances and a block. He has now contributed to three goals across the last three games and is up to five goal contributions for the campaign.

Danny da Costa
FSV Mainz 05
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Danny da Costa See More
