Danny da Costa News: Scores and assists on Saturday
da Costa scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus VfB Stuttgart.
da Costa set up the opener for Lee Jae-Sung by working smartly in the box. da Costa then netted in the 91st minute by turning in a rebound from close range. He also contributed defensively with three tackles, three clearances and a block. He has now contributed to three goals across the last three games and is up to five goal contributions for the campaign.
