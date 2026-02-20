Danny da Costa News: Sets up lone Mainz goal

da Costa had an assist while crossing three times (two accurate), creating two chances and making six clearances during Friday's 1-1 draw with Hamburg.

da Costa set up Nadiem Amiri in the 42nd minute assisting the opening goal of the match while finishing with the second most chances created and clearances on the team. The assist was the first since January 17th while the wing-back has combined for four chances created, 10 crosses and 13 clearances over his last three appearances.