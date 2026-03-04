Danny Leyva News: Active in midfield
Leyva generated two shots (one on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and four corners in Tuesday's 2-1 defeat versus Pachuca.
Leyva was active in the middle of the park despite not contributing to a goal. The former Seattle Sounders midfielder has adjusted nicely to the Liga MX and seems to have a safe role as a starter. However, as a holding midfielder, his upside is limited to crosses and passes, and not much else.
