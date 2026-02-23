Danny Leyva News: Active in playmaking role Saturday

Leyva generated four crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 3-0 loss to Toluca.

Leyva had only a few corner kicks this time but still managed to create a Clausura season-high three scoring chances. The central midfielder has established himself as a starter and set-piece taker after joining Necaxa from Seattle Sounders during the winter transfer window. He's a regular source of passes and creative stats, though his only direct contribution in seven games played so far is the assist he provided against San Luis.