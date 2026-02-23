Danny Leyva News: Active in playmaking role Saturday
Leyva generated four crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 3-0 loss to Toluca.
Leyva had only a few corner kicks this time but still managed to create a Clausura season-high three scoring chances. The central midfielder has established himself as a starter and set-piece taker after joining Necaxa from Seattle Sounders during the winter transfer window. He's a regular source of passes and creative stats, though his only direct contribution in seven games played so far is the assist he provided against San Luis.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Danny Leyva See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Danny Leyva See More