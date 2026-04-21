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Danny Leyva News: Credited with assist in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Leyva assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Tigres UANL. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 43rd minute.

Leyva is not known for his offensive contributions, as he operates as a holding midfielder. However, he assisted on the team's lone goal with a perfect delivery from a free kick. His ability to take set-pieces is something that gives him decent value and a solid floor in most formats.

Danny Leyva
Club Necaxa
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