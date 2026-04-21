Danny Leyva News: Credited with assist in draw

Leyva assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Tigres UANL. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 43rd minute.

Leyva is not known for his offensive contributions, as he operates as a holding midfielder. However, he assisted on the team's lone goal with a perfect delivery from a free kick. His ability to take set-pieces is something that gives him decent value and a solid floor in most formats.