Danny Leyva News: Playmaking impact against Xolos

Leyva registered four crosses (three accurate) and four corners in Friday's 3-0 victory over Tijuana.

Leyva excelled in defensive and ball distribution duties, racking up the most chances created and third-most accurate passes in the match. He has benefited from significant playing time and a major share of set pieces over the last couple of months, and he's typically able to produce a few clearances and tackles in midfield. He'll keep pushing for his third assist of the year via corner kicks and passes in the opposition half of the field.