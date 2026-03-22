Danny Leyva News: Playmaking impact against Xolos
Leyva registered four crosses (three accurate) and four corners in Friday's 3-0 victory over Tijuana.
Leyva excelled in defensive and ball distribution duties, racking up the most chances created and third-most accurate passes in the match. He has benefited from significant playing time and a major share of set pieces over the last couple of months, and he's typically able to produce a few clearances and tackles in midfield. He'll keep pushing for his third assist of the year via corner kicks and passes in the opposition half of the field.
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