Danny Leyva News: Sets up opener
Leyva assisted once to go with five crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Leon.
Leyva setup Agustin Oliveros' headed opener in first half stoppage time with a wonderful freekick. Leyva created four chances and also made two tackles and a clearance. He has now set up two goals in the last four appearances and is making notable progress after his transfer two months ago.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Danny Leyva See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Danny Leyva See More