Danny Leyva News: Sets up opener

Leyva assisted once to go with five crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Leon.

Leyva setup Agustin Oliveros' headed opener in first half stoppage time with a wonderful freekick. Leyva created four chances and also made two tackles and a clearance. He has now set up two goals in the last four appearances and is making notable progress after his transfer two months ago.