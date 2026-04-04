Danny Leyva News: Strong service
Leyva registered one shot (one on goal), five crosses (three accurate) and four corners in Friday's 2-1 win over Mazatlán.
Leyva didn't get an assist but he was instrumental in providing balance for Nexaca with five crosses and four corners. He should be rewarded if he puts up a similar effort against a struggling Queretero team which has allowed 16 goals in 11 matches.
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