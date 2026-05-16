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Danny Musovski Injury: Picks up issue Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Musovski suffered a knock that ultimately forced him to leave the field during Saturday's 2-0 loss to Los Angeles Galaxy.

Musovski was selected to lead his side's front line and took one shot on target before his forced exit in the opening minutes of the match. The nature and extent of the blow are still unknown, making the forward questionable for future contests. He has scored one goal across 11 games played this campaign, and his potential absence would limit the team's attacking power. Albert Rusnak acted as his substitute against Galaxy, while Osaze Tafari De Rosario was also on the bench and could see increased action if Musovski is ruled out for the next games.

Danny Musovski
Seattle Sounders FC
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