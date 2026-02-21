Danny Musovski Injury: Status likely for Sunday
Musovski (back) was left off the injury report for Sunday's clash with Colorado.
Musovski could appear on the pitch Sunday as he was not listed among the injury list for Seattle. If fit, the forward is expected to be among the starters after scoring 16 goals with five assists in 34 MLS appearances in 2025.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Danny Musovski See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Danny Musovski See More