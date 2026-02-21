Danny Musovski headshot

Danny Musovski Injury: Status likely for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Musovski (back) was left off the injury report for Sunday's clash with Colorado.

Musovski could appear on the pitch Sunday as he was not listed among the injury list for Seattle. If fit, the forward is expected to be among the starters after scoring 16 goals with five assists in 34 MLS appearances in 2025.

Danny Musovski
Seattle Sounders FC
More Stats & News
