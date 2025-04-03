Danny Musovski Injury: Trains individually Tuesday

Musovski (undisclosed) was spotted training individually on Tuesday, possibly as a precaution, after coach Brian Schmetzer mentioned that he was dealing with some pain and aches, according to Niko Moreno for Pulso Sports.

Musovski was training on his own earlier this week, possibly as a precaution after reportedly dealing with pain and aches. He will likely be assessed later this week to determine if he needs to miss Saturday's game against San Diego in order to fully recover. If he does miss the match, his absence is unlikely to impact the starting squad, as he is primarily a bench option in the frontline.