Danny Musovski Injury: Working individually

Musovski has trained apart from the rest of the squad while he recovers from a back discomfort, Niko Moreno of Pulso Sports reports.

Musovski is apparently not fully fit and could either be sidelined or have his playing time managed in the opening weeks of the MLS season. The forward is coming off a solid 2025 campaign in which he led the Sounders with 16 goals in 34 matches, so his status is a great concern for the team. However, Jordan Morris could be deployed in a striker role if Musovski is not available.