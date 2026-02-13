Danny Musovski headshot

Danny Musovski Injury: Working individually

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Musovski has trained apart from the rest of the squad while he recovers from a back discomfort, Niko Moreno of Pulso Sports reports.

Musovski is apparently not fully fit and could either be sidelined or have his playing time managed in the opening weeks of the MLS season. The forward is coming off a solid 2025 campaign in which he led the Sounders with 16 goals in 34 matches, so his status is a great concern for the team. However, Jordan Morris could be deployed in a striker role if Musovski is not available.

Danny Musovski
Seattle Sounders FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Danny Musovski See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Danny Musovski See More
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part VI
SOC
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part VI
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 21, 2024
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part V
SOC
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part V
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 19, 2024
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 11
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 11
Author Image
JD Bazzo
October 14, 2020
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 8
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 8
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
September 23, 2020