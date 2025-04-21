Danny Musovski News: Bags goal in second straight game
Musovski took three shots (two on goal) and scored in 62 minutes of action in Saturday's 3-0 win over Nashville SC.
Musovski scored for the second straight game after no attacking contributions over his first five appearances of 2025. It was also his second consecutive start, but he could return to a bench role at Colorado on Saturday with Jordan Morris returning to action.
