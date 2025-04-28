Fantasy Soccer
Danny Musovski News: Goal streak continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Musovski scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Colorado Rapids. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 20th minute.

Musovski netted the lone Seattle goal Saturday, slotting home a cross in the six-yard box just before the conclusion of the first half, as Seattle earned a 1-1 draw versus Colorado. The goal marked the forward's third straight appearance in which he's added his name to the scoresheet, attempting seven shots (four on goal) over the stretch. Musovski has not played more than 73 minutes in a single MLS appearance this season.

Danny Musovski
Seattle Sounders FC
