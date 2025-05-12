Danny Musovski News: Goal streak up to five

Musovski scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-1 victory against Houston Dynamo. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 45th minute.

Musovski reacted quickly to a deflected cross Saturday, positioning himself to head home the opening goal in Seattle's 3-1 victory over Houston. The goal marked the fifth successive appearance in which the forward has found the back of the net. Through just 10 appearances (six starts) in 2025, Musovski has already matched his career-high goal total for a single domestic campaign (five).