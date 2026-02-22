Danny Musovski headshot

Danny Musovski News: On bench for Colorado game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Musovski (back) is on the bench for Sunday's meeting with Colorado Rapids.

Musovski recovered from a minor injury he was dealing with, so he could be involved in the 2026 MLS season opener. However, he's currently not guaranteed to see meaningful playing time with Jordan Morris settled in the starting spot and Osaze Tafari De Rosario getting opportunities as well. Still, Musovski is an interesting option after notching two goals and one assist over the final couple of games of the previous campaign.

Danny Musovski
Seattle Sounders FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Danny Musovski See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Danny Musovski See More
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part VI
SOC
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part VI
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 21, 2024
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part V
SOC
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part V
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 19, 2024
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 11
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 11
Author Image
JD Bazzo
October 14, 2020
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 8
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 8
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
September 23, 2020