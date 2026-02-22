Danny Musovski News: On bench for Colorado game

Musovski (back) is on the bench for Sunday's meeting with Colorado Rapids.

Musovski recovered from a minor injury he was dealing with, so he could be involved in the 2026 MLS season opener. However, he's currently not guaranteed to see meaningful playing time with Jordan Morris settled in the starting spot and Osaze Tafari De Rosario getting opportunities as well. Still, Musovski is an interesting option after notching two goals and one assist over the final couple of games of the previous campaign.