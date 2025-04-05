Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Danny Musovski headshot

Danny Musovski News: On bench for San Diego match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Musovski (back) is on the bench for Saturday's meeting with San Diego FC.

Musovski could play his usual role as a substitute following his recovery from a minor injury. He was active with four shots during his previous performance, although he wasn't much of a threat, missing all of those chances. He's likely to remain a backup forward behind Jesus Ferreira and Jordan Morris (hamstring) as soon as the latter recovers.

Danny Musovski
Seattle Sounders FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now