Danny Musovski News: On bench for San Diego match
Musovski (back) is on the bench for Saturday's meeting with San Diego FC.
Musovski could play his usual role as a substitute following his recovery from a minor injury. He was active with four shots during his previous performance, although he wasn't much of a threat, missing all of those chances. He's likely to remain a backup forward behind Jesus Ferreira and Jordan Morris (hamstring) as soon as the latter recovers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now