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Danny Musovski News: On bench Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Musovski (undisclosed) is on the bench for Sunday's game versus Los Angeles FC.

Musovski left his previous appearance in the 12th minute after sustaining a knock, and while it wasn't serious enough to sideline him, he'll see his playing time managed in the week 15 matchup. The striker has had a slow start to the year, recording one goal across 11 league outings. Both Albert Rusnak and Jordan Morris could see their involvement affected as soon as Musovski is back on the pitch.

Danny Musovski
Seattle Sounders FC
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