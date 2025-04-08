Fantasy Soccer
Danny Musovski

Danny Musovski News: Peppers net off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Musovski recorded three shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 3-0 loss to San Diego FC.

Musovski led the Seattle attack Saturday with three shots attempted (two on goal) over an abbreviated 28 minute performance as Seattle fell 3-0 to San Diego. Over his last two appearances (zero starts), the forward has managed seven shots attempted (four on goal) over 73 total minutes of play. With Seattle having scored just once over their last four MLS matches, Musovski's direct approach off of the bench of late could portend future opportunities in the starting XI.

Danny Musovski
Seattle Sounders FC
