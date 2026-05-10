Danny Musovski News: Scores late equalizer
Musovski scored one goal to go with five shots (three on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus San Diego FC.
Mosovski was able to deliver an important moment off the bench to give Seattle a draw on Saturday evening. The forward is likely to have a similar role against San Jose Earthquakes but it'll be tough to score against a side that has only conceded eight goals through 12 MLS matches.
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