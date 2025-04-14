Danny Musovski News: Taps in lone goal of match

Musovski was injured and subbed out in the 73rd minute of Saturday's 1-0 win versus FC Dallas. He scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) before exiting the match.

Musovski scored the match winner in the first half of Saturday's 1-0 victory over Dallas FC. The forward returned to the starting XI after coming off of the bench for abbreviated appearances in four successive league matches. Musovski played a rotational role for Seattle in 2024, making 25 appearances (four starts). He appears primed to play a depth role for Seattle once again in 2025, having made six appearances (two starts) over their first eight fixtures.