Danny Namaso Injury: Ankle issue forces late exit

Namaso was forced off in stoppage time of Sunday's 3-1 victory against Angers after picking up an ankle injury, leaving his availability for upcoming fixtures uncertain.

Namaso suffered a late issue during Sunday's significant win against Angers for the relegation battle and no details have yet been provided on the severity of the issue, with Auxerre set to assess Namaso in the coming hours before establishing any return timeline. The 25-year-old attacker's condition will be monitored closely over the coming days, with the club hoping the ankle injury proves minor enough to allow him to feature in the remaining fixtures of their survival battle.