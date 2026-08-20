Danny Namaso Injury: Uncertain for opener

Namaso (undisclosed) is doubtful for Saturday's opener against Lens, according to coach Will Still. "We've got question marks over Freddy, Danny and Christ."

Namaso's potential absence could be a blow for his team, given that he scored three goals and provided three assists in 30 Ligue 1 appearances last season. Xiangwin Wei is expected to start in his place if Namaso is forced to miss any time. The forward is expected to be given every chance to prove his fitness before a final call is made on his role against Lens.