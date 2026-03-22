Danny Namaso News: Breaks goal drought
Namaso scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 win against Brest.
Prior to Saturday, the last time Namaso scored in Ligue 1 was on Oct. 19 at Rennes. He finishes March with solid form, featuring a goal and an assist (two G/A) on five chances created and four shots on target across as many appearances. With an international break, Namaso's next opportunity to add on to the form will come in April.
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