Danny Namaso News: Clears injury scare

Namaso has been cleared after the ankle issue that forced him off in stoppage time of Sunday's win against Angers proved to be nothing serious, with the attacker not listed on the injury report and fully available moving forward, the club posted.

Namaso had raised some concern after leaving the pitch late in the match, but the positive update confirms there is no lasting damage from the incident. The forward is back in full contention for Auxerre's remaining fixtures as the club pushes through the final stages of their survival battle.