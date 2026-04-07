Danny Namaso News: Earns assist
Namaso assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Le Havre. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 79th minute.
Namaso ended a goal drought last time out and has now earned another goal contribution, earning an assist on Lassine Sinayoko's 15th-minute goal. That said, he does have consecutive games with a goal contribution, with three in his past five games. He has now recorded three goals and three assists in 24 appearances (23 starts).
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