Namaso delivered an excellent performance on Sunday against Metz, first winning a penalty that Lassine Sinayoko converted before later providing his first assist of the season to Kevin Danois to seal the win, and he could have even extended the lead as he took four shots. The winger has registered 21 shots across his last six matches and remains a key piece in his team's attacking system, constantly looking to unsettle defenses with his numerous dribble attempts. However, with only two goals and one assist in 13 Ligue 1 appearances, he still needs to become more clinical in the final third.