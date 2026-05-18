Danny Namaso News: Purchase option triggered

Namaso has been permanently signed by Auxerre after a mandatory purchase clause was automatically triggered following the club's Ligue 1 survival on the final day of the season, according to A Bola.

Namaso joined on loan from Porto last summer with the purchase option set to become obligatory if Auxerre maintained their top-flight status and he reached 60 percent of the club's total league minutes, both of which were comfortably achieved. The Cameroonian started the decisive win at Lille that secured survival and ends the campaign with three goals and three assists across 30 appearances in Ligue 1, having been an important figure throughout Auxerre's successful relegation battle.