Danny Namaso News: Takes three shots in draw

Danny Namaso recorded three shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Strasbourg.

Namaso led Auxerre in shots during the match, but could not find the back of the net as they ended up with the home draw. The forward has two goals and two assists in the season, but his last score was on mid-October. That was his 20th start in 21 overall appearances.