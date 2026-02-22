Danny Namaso headshot

Danny Namaso News: Three shots, zero on goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Namaso registered three shots (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 3-0 defeat against Rennes.

Namaso's last 12 appearances have seen him log multiple shots 10 times. Unfortunately for the forward, his quantity has not been enough to prevent a cold streak in his goal-scoring, considering he did not score any during the 12-game span. Namaso has two goals this season from the beginning of the campaign.

Danny Namaso
AJ Auxerre
