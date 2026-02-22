Danny Namaso News: Three shots, zero on goal

Namaso registered three shots (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 3-0 defeat against Rennes.

Namaso's last 12 appearances have seen him log multiple shots 10 times. Unfortunately for the forward, his quantity has not been enough to prevent a cold streak in his goal-scoring, considering he did not score any during the 12-game span. Namaso has two goals this season from the beginning of the campaign.