Danny Namaso News: Three shots, zero on goal
Namaso registered three shots (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 3-0 defeat against Rennes.
Namaso's last 12 appearances have seen him log multiple shots 10 times. Unfortunately for the forward, his quantity has not been enough to prevent a cold streak in his goal-scoring, considering he did not score any during the 12-game span. Namaso has two goals this season from the beginning of the campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now