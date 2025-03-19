Fantasy Soccer
Danny Welbeck headshot

Danny Welbeck News: Consistent bench option

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2025

Welbeck came off the bench in the final four matches before the international break.

Welbeck has been relegated to the bench with Joao Pedro the preferred starting option up top. Welbeck has scored twice in that span, also creating a pair of chances while taking three shots. The striker will likely remain a depth option moving forward, though he should see consistent chances off the bench.

Danny Welbeck
Brighton & Hove Albion
More Stats & News
