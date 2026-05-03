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Danny Welbeck News: Delivers one assist in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Welbeck assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Newcastle United.

Welbeck played a decisive creative role in Saturday's 3-1 defeat against Newcastle United, providing the assist for Jack Hinshelwood's goal in the second half with a sharp combination in the area that opened up the Newcastle defense and kept Brighton's hopes of a comeback alive. The English forward remained a persistent physical presence throughout his time on the pitch, attempting two shots and adding one key pass. Welbeck has now contributed 13 goals and one assist across 34 Premier League appearances this season, continuing to perform at a high level despite turning 36 in November and establishing himself as one of the most experienced attacking contributors in his side's squad.

Danny Welbeck
Brighton & Hove Albion
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