Danny Welbeck headshot

Danny Welbeck News: Nets brace

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Welbeck scored two goals to go with three shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Liverpool. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 48th minute.

Welbeck scored twice and created a pair of chances during an excellent win over Liverpool. The striker was good throughout the match and caused issues for Liverpool every time they tried to get on the ball at the back. He's a clinical attacker and seemingly isn't slowing down, giving Welbeck good upside.

Danny Welbeck
Brighton & Hove Albion
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