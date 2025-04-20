Fantasy Soccer
Danny Welbeck News: Scores again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Welbeck scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-2 defeat versus Brentford. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 40th minute.

Welbeck picked up his third consecutive start in league play and scored for the second time in that span. He is also up to 10 shots and five shots on target through that span. Additionally, he accounted for a chance created for the first time in five league matches.

