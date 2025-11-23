Welbeck missed a big chance early in the second half against the Bees but scored the equalizer in the 71st minute, steering in Yankuba Minteh's excellent low cross to tie the game. His movement repeatedly pulled Brentford's center backs into uncomfortable areas and helped Brighton sustain pressure after the interval. The goal continued his strong run across seven games in which he scored seven goals in total. Welbeck found a season-high four shots against the Bees, raising his impact as a captain game after game this season.