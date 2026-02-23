Danny Welbeck headshot

Danny Welbeck News: Scores one goal against Brentford

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Welbeck scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 win versus Brentford.

Welbeck scored after capitalizing on a poor clearance from Nathan Collins in Saturday's win over Brentford, ending his five-match run without a goal contribution. The forward has started five of his last six Premier League appearances but has struggled to generate shooting opportunities, totaling just seven shots during that span.

Danny Welbeck
Brighton & Hove Albion
More Stats & News
