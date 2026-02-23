Danny Welbeck News: Scores one goal against Brentford
Welbeck scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 win versus Brentford.
Welbeck scored after capitalizing on a poor clearance from Nathan Collins in Saturday's win over Brentford, ending his five-match run without a goal contribution. The forward has started five of his last six Premier League appearances but has struggled to generate shooting opportunities, totaling just seven shots during that span.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Danny Welbeck See More
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 213 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2710 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2710 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, Feb. 1112 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2614 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Danny Welbeck See More