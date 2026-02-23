Danny Welbeck News: Scores one goal against Brentford

Welbeck scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 win versus Brentford.

Welbeck scored after capitalizing on a poor clearance from Nathan Collins in Saturday's win over Brentford, ending his five-match run without a goal contribution. The forward has started five of his last six Premier League appearances but has struggled to generate shooting opportunities, totaling just seven shots during that span.