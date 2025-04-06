Danny Welbeck News: Scores only goal in defeat

Welbeck scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Crystal Palace.

Welbeck picked up his first start in five league games and netted his squad's only goal in the loss, marking his second goal in the five league appearances. This also marked the first time in 16 league outings that he accounted for more than one shot on target in a match. On the other hand, he has not reached 10 completed passes in a league game in any of his last six appearances.