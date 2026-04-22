Danny Welbeck headshot

Danny Welbeck News: Scores tap-in off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Welbeck scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Tuesday's 3-0 win versus Chelsea.

Welbeck came off the bench in the 83rd minute and struck in stoppage time to put the finishing touch on Brighton's 3-0 win, calmly tapping in Maxim De Cuyper's assist from close range for his 13th Premier League goal of the season and pushing his career-best mark up by three. He's now up to three goals in his last four Premier League appearances, continuing to deliver real impact for the Seagulls even at 35 years old.

Danny Welbeck
Brighton & Hove Albion
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