Danny Welbeck News: Scores winner in home win

Welbeck scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Nottingham Forest.

Welbeck scored the goal to make it 2-1 as Brighton went on to win this game by that scoreline. The goal came in the 15th minute, but it was the final goal in the game. The striker has now scored 10 goals this season and has scored in the last two matches after a spell of seven matches without a goal in the Premier League.