Danny Welbeck News: Set to be involved for opener

Welbeck should be fit to feature in Monday's season opener against Fulham, according to coach Xabi Alonso. "Danny can be involved, he just needed a couple of days not training that much because of a little thing. We expect him to be back training on Saturday. We need to go day by day, but that is the plan at the moment."

Welbeck's issue was described as minor, and his planned return to training Saturday leaves him on track to be considered for selection at Craven Cottage. He's expected to serve as a backup option to Joao Pedro up front, giving manager Xabi Alonso another attacking option as Chelsea begin the new Premier League campaign with a short trip across London.