Danny Welbeck headshot

Danny Welbeck News: Steals winner from bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Welbeck scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Tuesday's 2-1 win versus AFC Bournemouth.

Welbeck took to the field after 72 minutes Tuesday. The veteran striker was not highly active but he did manage to score the match winner with his only shot on target. He is demonstrating he still has what it takes to make a difference to EPL football, he has now scored seven and created four assists, with two of these assists coming from the Seagulls last match.

