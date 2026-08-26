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Danny Welbeck News: Targeting midweek appearance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Welbeck will be available for his first official game as a Chelsea player in Thursday's EFL Cup clash against Luton town, according to manager Xabi Alonso, "Danny and Emma, yes [they will be in contention to face Luton]".

Welbeck was expected to feature in the Premier League opening week against Fulham, but he went unused in that game and could now see a major outing Thursday. Recently signed from Brighton, the forward dealt with a slight issue in the final days of preseason, but he could see action after resuming full training for a few days. He's a solid option to replace or accompany Joao Pedro while also competing with Morgan Rogers and Emmanuel Emegha in attacking slots. If the rotation allows him to see significant playing time, Welbeck will hope to get close to his 2025/26 numbers of 13 goals and one assist in 37 EPL matches played (26 starts) for his previous team.

Danny Welbeck
Chelsea
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