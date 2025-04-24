Dante Injury: Ruled out against Paris

Dante (knee) is ruled out for Friday's game against Paris, coach Franck Haise said in the press conference, according to Ici Azur. "Dante won't be here this weekend. It's the same knee he injured earlier in the season. If all goes well, he could be back jogging this weekend."

Dante will hope to resume running this weekend and will not be available for the clash against Paris on Friday. His next chance to feature will come against Reims next Friday. Melvin Bard is expected to replace him in the back-three and Ali El Abdi start on the left flank against PSG.