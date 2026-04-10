Dante Injury: Suffers calf discomfort

Dante will miss Sunday's clash against Le Havre after feeling discomfort in his calf during the last match, according to coach Claude Puel, per France Bleu. "He felt discomfort in his calf during the last match."

Dante's absence has the worst timing possible for the Aiglons, who head into the weekend's relegation battle with only four points separating them from the danger zone, with Le Havre sitting just above them in the standings. Losing their captain and center-back for such a high-stakes fixture is a real blow, and Abdulai Juma Bah is expected to step into a larger role in the back line in his absence. Coach Puel's side will need to find a way to hold firm defensively without one of their most trusted defenders on the pitch.